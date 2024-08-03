Santos, Osuna Pilot Riders to Win Over Missions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders slipped by the San Antonio Missions 4-2 on Saturday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (20-12, 64-37) jumped on the board in the fourth inning when Cody Freeman hammered his team-best 13th home run of the season to put Frisco up 1-0. Later that inning, Alejandro Osuna coaxed a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.

The Missions (14-17, 45-54) then countered in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of solo homers from Marcos Castoñon and Robert Perez Jr. off of Winston Santos (2-2). Santos was strong outside of the two home runs, throwing six innings and only surrendering the two runs on three hits while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the sixth, the Riders snatched the lead right back when Osuna laced an RBI single into right, scoring Luis Mieses, and Max Acosta tacked on a sacrifice fly in the same frame to push the lead to 4-2 against Ryan Och (1-2). Osuna finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Mieses also collected two hits and has seven now through four games with the Riders.

After Santos exited, Ricky DeVito threw two scoreless innings and Skylar Hales closed it out with a runless ninth for his second save of the season.

The win marked a series victory for the Riders and added to their success against San Antonio. Frisco is now 15-2 against the Missions this season and 11-1 in San Antonio.

Next, the RoughRiders and Missions meet for game six of the series at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 4th. RHP Emiliano Teodo (5-3, 1.77) will take the ball for the RoughRiders against rehabbing starter RHP Joe Musgrove (0-0, -.--).

