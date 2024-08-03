Missions Homer Twice in Saturday Night Defeat

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders Saturday night. In a game that saw three home runs, the RoughRiders outlasted the Missions by a final score of 4-2. Marcos Castanon and Robert Perez Jr. each went yard for the Missions in the losing effort.

Ryan Bergert was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The RoughRiders put a runner in scoring position in the top of the first inning. Alejandro Osuna began the game with a double to left-center field. After retiring the next two batters, Osuna was on third base. Bergert left him stranded after getting Cody Freeman to ground out to shortstop.

Frisco put two more runners on base during the second inning. With two outs in the frame, Luis Mieses and Frainyer Chavez hit back-to-back singles. Scott Kapers struck out looking to end the frame.

Winston Santos was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. He allowed his first hit of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Lucas Dunn laced a single to right field to start the frame. The right-hander kept the Missions off the scoreboard through the first three innings while striking out a pair of hitters.

Frisco ended the scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Freeman began the inning with a home run to left field. Bergert loaded the bases with two hits and a walk. Luke Montz grabbed the ball from him and Daniel Camarena took over on the mound. With the bases loaded, and two outs, he walked Osuna and Aaron Zavala came in to score. The Missions trailed 2-0.

San Antonio tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Leading off the inning, Marcos Castanon hit a fly ball over the left field fence for a home run. Two batters later, Robert Perez Jr. hit one 422 feet to left field for a solo home run. The game was tied 2-2.

The RoughRiders regained the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Ryan Och, Mieses struck out swinging to start the frame. A passed ball from Michael De La Cruz allowed Mieses to reach base. Och struck out the next batter before walking Scott Kapers. Osuna drove in Mieses with a base hit to right field. Maximo Acosta drove in Kapers with a sacrifice fly to right field. The Missions trailed 4-2.

Santos' night ended after six innings of work. The right-handler allowed two runs on three hits without walking a batter. Along the way, he struck out seven batters. Ricky DeVito took over on the mound in the seventh frame.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Skylar Hales took the mound for the save opportunity. Connor Hollis began the frame with a base hit. Cole Cummings grounded into a double play. Robbie Tenerowicz singled to keep the game alive. Jarryd Dale entered the game as a pinch-runner. Castanon struck out looking to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 4-2

With the loss, San Antonio improves to 15-16, 46-53 on the season

Attendance: 3,535

Ryan Bergert (Missions starter): L, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR

Winston Santos (RoughRiders starter): W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 HR

Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): L, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR

Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): DNP

Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 K

Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

Francis Pena (#25 Padres prospect): ND, 1.0 IP, 2 BB

David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): 0-5, 2 K

Emiliano Teodo (#16 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 6th

Winston Santos (#17 Rangers prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 HR

Aaron Zavala (#22 Rangers prospect): 1-4, R, K

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, August 4th. Right-hander Joe Musgrove will make a rehab start for the Missions. Right-hander Emiliano Teodo (5-3, 1.77) is scheduled to pitch for Frisco. Sunday's first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

