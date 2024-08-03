Jimmy Crooks Homers Twice in Springfield Victory

TULSA, OK - The Springfield Cardinals (57-44) defeated the Tulsa Drillers on Saturday night 8-2. Jimmy Crooks led the offense with a career night, going deep twice and driving in five. The Cardinals guaranteed a series split with the win, setting up a potential road series win on Sunday.

Decisions:

W: Max Rajcic (9-8)

L: Kendall Williams (7-13)

S: Jack Ralston (2)

Notables:

Jimmy Crooks became the first Springfield Cardinal to hit multiple homers in a single game since Jacob Buchberger did so on September 12, 2023 on the road against the San Antonio Missions. It was the first multi-homer game of his pro career. He completed the feat twice in the NCAA at Oklahoma, both times a two-homer game.

Max Rajcic began the game by retiring the first ten batters he faced. He went 6.0 IP, allowing four hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts. He was pitching on his 23rd birthday. It was the first time in his life that he pitched on his birthday.

Jack Ralston tossed three shutout innings while striking out six batters, including five straight at one point.

The Cardinals tallied five straight two-out hits in the ninth to add three runs.

On Deck:

Sunday, August 4: SPR RHP Edwin Nuñez (0-7, 7.69) vs TUL RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (5-6, 5.20)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

