Wind Surge Cede Series to Northwest Arkansas

August 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge stumbled 4-1 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium. While being within one on the hit column, the Naturals plated all four runs across the first seven innings to seal a series victory.

Luca Tresh pulled an RBI double off the left field wall near the corner in the top of the first. Northwest Arkansas has scored first in all five games this week in the ICT.

Kale Emshoff launched a solo shot, his third of the season, off the scoreboard in left-center three innings later in the fourth to double the Naturals lead to 2-0. Two more would score for the visitors on a Javier Vaz infield single and an error that followed on that same play.

Jorel Ortega powered a solo home run, number eight on the year for him, out to the berm to start the home half of the eighth inning for the Wind Surge. Aaron Sabato reached on a two-out walk in the last of the ninth before a popout in right field ended the game.

Wichita's Aaron Rozek got pinned with the loss and is now 5-4 on the season in Double-A. Over five and two-thirds innings of work, he surrendered two earned runs on five hits while striking out a season-high eight batters.

The Wind Surge finish their series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow, Sunday, August 4, at 1:05 PM, on Sunday Family Fun Day. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

