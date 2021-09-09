Travs Blow by Cards 10-3

September 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers banged out a season high 18 hits and took advantage of six errors in routing the Springfield Cardinals, 10-3 on Wednesday night. Steven Moyers provided a stellar start as well throwing five shutout frames with five strikeouts to earn the victory. Jack Larsen paced the Travs attack with 4 hits while Julio Rodriguez and Patrick Frick added three hits each. 16 of the team's 18 hits were singles with two doubles mixed in.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas scored with two out in the first when Malcom Nunez made his second throwing error of the inning.

* Six of the first seven batters reached in the fourth inning as the Travs plated four runs and the rout was on.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jack Larsen: 4-6, 2 runs

* LHP Steven Moyers: Win, 5 IP, H, BB, 5 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas did not draw a walk in the game.

* The Travs win coupled with Frisco's loss moves Arkansas into a tie for the second and final playoff spot in the Double-A Central.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with right-hander Matt Brash (3-1, 1.64) on the mound against lefty Domingo Robles (3-9, 6.22). First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.