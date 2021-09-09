Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction; 'Hounds Win in 12

The RockHounds defeated the Hooks, 5-4, in 12 innings Wednesday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi.

That much is easily stated. HOW the 'Hounds scored the game-winning run ... not so much.

With the game tied, 4-4, in the top of the 12th, designated runner Chase Calabuig advanced from second to third on a fly ball to center field off the bat of Max Schuemann (see "Kibbles & Bits," below). He scored moments later on an unusual throwing error.

Before calling time out, Corpus Christi pitcher Jonathan Sprinkle (wanting a new baseball), tossed the ball out of play. Because time had not yet been called, the play was still alive, and the seemingly harmless toss of the ball out of play became a throwing error, with Calabuig scoring what would become the winning run.

Important to note - - there was NO argument from the Hooks dugout. The call was correct.

The 'Hounds came within one strike of winning the game in regulation, but Joe Perez drilled a 3-2 pitch from Montana DuRapau for a game-tying RBI double, forcing extras.

The RockHounds scored single runs in each of the first three innings, with Jonah Bride driving in two runs (a single in the first and a bases-loaded walk in the second) and Logan Davidson making it 3-0 in the third with his seventh home run of the season.

The Hooks tied the game with a three-run fourth including a solo home run from Enmanuel Valdez and RBI swings from Ross Adolph (double) and Grae Kessinger (single) against RockHounds starter Matt Milburn.

Kyle McCann broke the tie with a solo home run in the top of the sixth (his eighth of the season) and the one-run lead stood until Perez's double with two out in the ninth.

The RockHounds won their third straight game overall and their seventh in-a-row at Corpus Christi this season (the 'Hounds previously swept a six- game series at Whataburger Field July 6-11).

Kibbles & Bits

Max Schuemann led off the game and doubled on an 0-2 pitch, extending his on-base streak to 29 games. He finished the game 1-for-5 (plus a walk) and is now hitting .402 in the streak (with a .471 on-base percentage).

The double also gives Max an 11-game hit streak (17-50, .340).

Next Games

Thursday, September 9 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

Double-Header First pitch 4:05 p.m.

Second and third of a six-game series and of a six-game road trip

Probable Starters (Game 1)

CC Brandon Lawson (RH, 0-5, 4.93)

RH Jack Cushing (RH, 0-3, 6.43)

Probable Starters (Game 2)

CC Jimmy Endersby (RH, 5-5, 3.32)

RH Ty Damron (LH, 2-6, 5.57)

Back at Rocky Town to Open the Final Homestand of the Season - Tuesday, September, 14

September 14-19 RockHounds host the Tulsa Drillers to close the 2021 season. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday ( September 16) ... RockHounds Cap Night (Friday, September 17) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 18).

