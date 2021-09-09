Ethan Skender Continues Hot Streak During Missions Victory in Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - Ethan Skender extended his on-base streak to 12 games while collecting three hits Wednesday night. In another back-and-forth battle with the RoughRiders, the Missions came out on top with a 5-4 victory.

Following Tuesday night's high scoring performance, the Frisco RoughRiders jumped ahead early against the Missions. Facing Osvaldo Hernandez, Bubba Thompson hit a lead-off home run to give Frisco a 1-0 lead. It was home run number 14 for Thompson on the season.

After being held scoreless in the first two innings, the San Antonio Missions offense came alive in the top of the third inning. Facing Frisco's starter Cody Bradford, the Missions plated three runs to take the lead. Olivier Basabe started the inning with a base hit and advanced to second on a stolen base. During the stolen base attempt, Dwanya Williams-Sutton was called out on strikes. Basabe came around to score on an RBI single from Esteury Ruiz. Ethan Skender hit a double and advanced Ruiz to third base. Eguy Rosario drove in Ruiz with an RBI infield single. On the play, Skender came around to score after a throwing error from Justin Foscue. The Missions took a 3-1 lead.

Frisco cut the lead in half with a run scored in the bottom of the third inning. Josh H. Smith drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base with a stolen base. With two outs in the inning, Davis Wendzel scored Smith with an RBI single to left field. The Missions still had a 3-2 advantage.

The RoughRiders tied the game using the long ball in the bottom of the fourth inning. Josh Stowers lifted a fly ball over the left field for his 18th home run of the season. It was now a 3-3 ballgame heading into the fifth inning.

The back-and-forth continued in the fifth inning as the Missions regained the lead. Williams-Sutton was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After a fly out, Skender reached on a single and Williams-Sutton advanced into scoring position. Rosario struck out for number two before Allen Cordoba drove in Williams-Sutton with a single to right field. The Missions now held a 4-3 lead.

Once again, Frisco found a way to tie things up in the bottom of the fifth inning. Diosbel Arias led off the inning with a base hit. Wendzel reached base after grounding into a fielder's choice. Following a fly out, Foscue drove in Wendzel with an RBI double down the left field line.

San Antonio regained the lead in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Tai Tiedemann, Williams-Sutton drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second base after an Esteury Ruiz sacrifice bunt. Skender continued his hot streak at the plate as he drove in Williams-Sutton with an RBI single. It was now a 5-4 Missions lead.

The Missions had another scoring opportunity in the top of the ninth. With one out in the inning, Esteury Ruiz reached base on a fielding error. He then stole second base and third base. However, Skender and Rosario both struck out to leave Ruiz stranded.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 53-57 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 1-5, RBI, SB, 2 K

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

Ethan Skender: 12-game on-base streak

The Missions continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, September 9th. Right-hander Tyler Viza (1-1, 5.29) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Right-hander Noah Bremer (4-3, 4.63) is scheduled to start for Frisco. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

