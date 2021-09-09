Two Homers for San Antonio Not Enough against Frisco on Thursday Night

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions took an early lead against the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night. However, fielding errors doomed the Missions in the middle innings as the RoughRiders came-from-behind to take the lead. Despite hitting two home runs, the Missions fall to Frisco by a final score of 6-3.

Coming in on a three-game winning streak, the Missions jumped out to an early lead on Thursday night. Facing starter Noah Bremer, Eguy Rosario hit a solo home run. His 11th long ball of the season gave the Missions an early 1-0 lead.

The Missions extended their lead in the third inning. With one out, Esteury Ruiz reached base on a fielding error from Josh H. Smith and then advanced to second base with his 35th stolen base of the season. Ethan Skender drove in Ruiz with an RBI single to left field. He extended his on-base streak to 13 games and give the Missions a 2-0 lead.

Frisco took over the lead in the fourth inning. Facing Missions starter Tyler Viza, the RoughRiders scored three runs on two hits. Blaine Crim started the inning with a walk. Sam Huff followed that up with a base hit. Frisco loaded the bases after Justin Foscue reached base on a fielder's choice. In the next at-bat, two runners scored on a throwing error from Olivier Basabe. Jax Biggers drove in the third run of the inning with an RBI single to right field. Frisco took a 3-2 lead.

The RoughRiders extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Huff led off the inning with a double. Huff came around to score after Foscue reached base on a fielding error from Rosario. On the same play, Foscue advanced to second base on a throwing error from Rosario. After recording two outs, Foscue scored on an RBI double from Jax Biggers. Biggers came around to score on an RBI triple from Bubba Thompson. The three-run sixth inning made it a 6-2 Frisco lead.

The Missions added a run in the top of the ninth inning. With one out in the inning, Olivier Basabe continued his hot streak and hit a solo home run. His fourth long ball of the season made it a 6-3 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 53-58 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 1-3, HR, R, RBI, BB, K, E

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-3, BB, K

Ethan Skender: 13-game on-base streak

