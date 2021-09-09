Blunder Buries Hooks in Extras

CORPUS CHRISTI - A critical miscue in extra innings resulted in a 5-4 loss to start the final Hooks homestand against the Midland RockHounds at Whataburger Field.

In the 12th inning, Jonathan Sprinkle took over after 3.0 shutdown innings by Nick Hernandez. Sprinkle induced a flyout to start, allowing the automatic runner Chase Calabuig to move to third. However, Sprinkle didn't call timeout before tossing the ball into the Hooks dugout, resulting in an out-of-play error that brought Calabuig in for the go-ahead run.

The game went to extras when Joe Perez delivered a two-strike, two-out double to tie it at 4-4.

Midland held a 4-3 lead after Kyle McCann (8) pulled a first-pitch offering from Felipe Tejada into the visitors' bullpen in right field for the eventual game-winning run.

The RockHounds jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Brett Daniels, who struggled to find the strike zone, walking five while striking out as many batters in 2.0 innings. Devin Conn was greeted by a Logan Davidson home run to start the third that opened the deficit to 3-0.

But Enmanuel Valdez went deep (3) to lead off the third to begin a rally for the Hooks against Matt Milburn. After an Alex McKenna walk, Ross Adolph doubled him home. Adolph would score on a Grae Kessinger single to tie the game.

Every Hooks player reached base, led by Kessinger's 2-for-5 performance. The Hooks left 15 men on base in the loss.

The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday beginning at 4:05 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Carlos Correa "Can You Hear Me?" Bobblehead courtesy of RBFCU.

