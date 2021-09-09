Beauty & a Beast ... What a Split
September 9, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release
The RockHounds scored ONE run in 14 innings Thursday at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi ... and SPLIT a double-header.
The Hooks scored five runs in the first inning of the opener ... the teams scored a combined four runs in the next 13 innings ... on the way to an 8-0 win in the opener. The clubs then exchanged shutouts as the 'Hounds captured a classic pitcher's duel, 1-0, in game two.
Colin Peluse was brilliant, again, in his second Double-A start, pitching into the seventh inning of a 1-0 RockHounds win in the nightcap.
Jonah Bride ripped a line drive home run to left field in the top of the fourth and Peluse, with relief help in the seventh from Austin Briggs, made the lone run stand up.
Peluse (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) allowed just two hits through six innings before Joe Perez and Scott Schreiber led off the last of the seventh (and final) inning with back-to-back singles. Briggs entered the game and induced David Hensley to ground into a double play before striking out Enmanuel Valdez to seal the 1-0 win.
- - -
Thursday's double-header started at 4:05 in the afternoon. By quarter past four, game one was pretty much decided.
The Hooks scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, winning, 8-0. All five first-inning Corpus Christi runs came at the expense of RockHounds starter Ty Damron, with Alex McKenna and Bryan Arias each driving in a pair of runs. Corey Julks did the rest with a solo home run in the second and a two-run shot in the sixth.
Hooks starter Brandon Lawson earned his first win of the season, blanking the 'Hounds on four hits in a complete game (seven-inning) shutout, walking two with five K's.
Kibbles & Bits
Colin Peluse was promoted from (High-A) Lansing on August 31 when Brady Feigl was called up to (Triple-A) Las Vegas. In two starts, Colin is 2-0, with 11 scoreless innings ... allowing five hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts!
The "insult to injury" department came in game one as Max Schuemann went 0-for-3, putting an end to his 29-game on-base streak. He got right back on track in game two (1-3) and has now reached base in 30-of-31 games.
Next Game
Friday, September 10 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks
Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas
First pitch 7:05 p.m.
Fourth of a six-game series and of a six-game road trip
Probable Starters
CC Jaime Melendez (RH, 0-0, 0.00 in one start)
RH Colin Peluse (RH, 1-0, 0.00 in one start)
Back at Rocky Town to Open the Final Homestand of the Season - Tuesday, September, 14
September 14-19 RockHounds host the Tulsa Drillers to close the 2021 season. Highlights include:
Thirsty Thursday ( September 16) ... RockHounds Cap Night (Friday, September 17) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 18).
