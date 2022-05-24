Travs and Sod Poodles Rained out on Tuesday
May 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Tuesday night's series opener between the Arkansas Travelers and Amarillo Sod Poodles has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 26. The doubleheader will be single admission and consist of two seven inning games with the first game starting at 5:05 and the second game starting approximately 30 minutes later.
The series will now open with a single game on Wednesday night with a 6:35 first pitch. It is the Dog Days of Summer with dogs allowed in the ballpark. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
