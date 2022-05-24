Series Opener against Travs Rained Out
May 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Little Rock, ARK - Game one of the six-game series between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Arkansas Travelers has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 26 with the first game scheduled for 5:05 p.m. from Dickey-Stephens Ballpark.
The remainder of the series will be played as follows:
Wednesday, May 25 - 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, May 26 - DH, Game 1 - 5:05 p.m. / Game 2 - 30 minutes after game one ends.
Friday, May 27 - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 28 - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 29 - 5:35 p.m.
