Drillers and Cardinals Rained Out

May 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Tonight's (Tuesday, May 24) Tulsa Drillers game with the Springfield Cardinals has been rained out.

The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 27 at ONEOK Field. The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 4:35 p.m., with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, but no earlier than 7:05 p.m. Each game is scheduled to be seven innings in length.

Stadium gates will open at 4:00 p.m. for the doubleheader.

Fans holding tickets for Tuesday's rained out game can redeem them for like tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

Friday's doubleheader will feature the first of three straight Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Extravaganzas. A large fireworks display will follow the conclusion of the second game.

The Drillers and Cardinals will now attempt to begin their series on Wednesday night with a single game at ONEOK Field. Starting time is still set for 7:05 p.m. It will be a Paws and $3 White Claws promotion with fans able to bring their dogs to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or from the Budweiser Terrace in left field.

