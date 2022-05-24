Surge Take Game One in Texas

May 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Corpus Christ, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge hit the road and hammered a pair of home runs in a 8-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks. The Surge take game one of their six-game series and move into a first place tie in the division with Tulsa.

The Surge took advantage of a pair of first inning walks and scored two in the first inning. Leobaldo Cabrera slammed a two-run homer to left field in the second inning to extend the lead to 4-1.

Starting pitcher Louie Varland allowed two runs on four hits in 4.2 innings and had six strikeouts in a no-decision. Kody Funderburk earned the win coming from the bullpen and improved to 4-0 on the season.

Michael Helman led off the ninth inning with a solo home run. Wilyer Abreu led the way for the Hooks with a home run, double and two walks and scored all three Corpus Christi runs.

Notes: Kevin Merrell rejoined the team after a three week stint in Triple-A St Paul. The Wind Surge pitchers had 12 strike outs and lead the Texas League with 380 for the season. The Surge improve to a Texas League best 13-5 on the road.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will face Corpus Christi Wednesday evening; May 25 for a 6:35 first pitch. Simeon Woods Richardson will take the mound for the Wind Surge against Jose Bravo. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3 and MiLB.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.