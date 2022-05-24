Series Opener vs. Missions Washed Out

FRISCO, Texas - Tuesday's series opener against the San Antonio Missions has been postponed due to inclement weather. The announcement sets up a doubleheader at Riders Field on Wednesday, May 24th, with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m.

The doubleheader is scheduled to be two seven-inning games, with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

The RoughRiders continue their Wednesday installments of Texas Baseball Legends with Hall of Famer and Cy-Young winner Fergie Jenkins scheduled to appear at Riders Field. Jenkins, a three-time MLB All-Star, played six seasons in Texas from 1974 through 1981.

