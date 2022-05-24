Wind Surge Cruise to Series Opening Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wichita scored in all but three frames while taking an 8-3 victory over the Hooks Tuesday night at Whataburger Field in the inaugural meeting between the two teams.

The Wind Surge turned four Misael Tamarez walks into runs en route to a 5-1 lead after three. Leobaldo Cabrera helped fuel the rally with a two-run home run to left field.

Wilyer Abreu scored all three Corpus Christi runs, going 2-for-3 with a lead-off dinger, a double and two walks.

Luke Berryhill and reigning Texas League Player of the Week Enamnuel Valdez accounted for the other two Hooks RBIs via singles.

Wichita starter ï»¿Louie Varlandï»¿ scattered four hits and four walks while being denied five innings for the first time this year. ï»¿Kody Funderburkï»¿ earned the victory after holding the Hooks to one run over two frames. ï»¿Evan Siskï»¿ and ï»¿Austin Schulferï»¿ teamed for 2 1/3 scoreless innings to finish the game.

ï»¿Joe Recordï»¿ was the lone Hooks hurler to escape unscathed, striking out 3 over 1 1/3 innings.

Adrian Chaidez had allowed one earned marker through three innings until ï»¿Michael Helmanï»¿ hit a lead-off homer in the ninth.

ï»¿Jose Bravoï»¿ takes the ball for CC Wednesday night. ï»¿Simeon Woods Richardsonï»¿ provides the opposition. First pitch 6:35.

