Valdez Tabbed League Player of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks infielder Enmanuel Valdez has been named Texas League Player of the Week, after posting a 1.215 OPS in six games at Frisco's Riders Field.

This is the first TL weekly honor earned by a Hooks player this season.

Valdez, who leads Corpus Christi with a .339 batting average, eight home runs and 29 RBIs, went 10-for-27 in six games at Frisco last week. He racked up eight runs scored, three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs while striking out only four times.

The 23-year-old lefty slugger swatted two home runs and totaled five RBIs on Sunday to punctuate his outstanding week.

Valdez, who had an eight-game hitting streak stopped on Saturday, ranks among the league leaders in batting average (6th), OBP (.444, 6th), slugging (.621, 6th) and OPS (1.065, 6th).

In April, Valdez was honored as the Astros Minor League Player of the Month, after batting .351 with nine extra-base hits and 16 RBIs in 16 games.

