Travis Armstrong Returned from ECHL Reading

December 28, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that defenseman Travis Armstrong has been returned from the ECHL's Reading Royals. Additionally, goaltender Brad Barone has been called up to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Armstrong returns to Roanoke after spending the past two weeks in Reading. He did not appear in a game during his time as a Royal. Armstrong has played six games with the Rail Yard Dawgs this season and has four assists.

Barone heads back to the ECHL after being returned from a two-month stint with the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday. He played in seven games for Norfolk and went 1-3-1 with a 3.73 goals against average and an .890 save percentage. Barone appeared in relief during the Dawgs 5-3 loss to Fayetteville on Wednesday. He is the reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year and last season was 15-15-2 with a 2.93 GAA and league-leading .917 save percentage.

Roanoke returns to action on Friday night in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Dawgs will then return home for Trivia Night on Saturday night against the Macon Mayhem. The first 500 adults through the door will receive a Rail Yard Dawgs bar glass. Gates open at 6:00 PM and the puck is set to drop at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.