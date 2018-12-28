Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (11-10-0) at Ice Bears (10-8-2) - 7:30 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(11-10-0), T-5th SPHL, 22 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(10-8-2), T-5th SPHL, 22 Pts

Friday - 7:30 PM

Knoxville Civic Coliseum - Knoxville, TN

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Zane Stout| Linesmen: Dan Huntington, Ryan Bray

LAST TIME OUT: A hat trick from Eric Witzel was not enough as the Rail Yard Dawgs were beaten by the Fayetteville Marksmen 5-3, Wednesday night at the Crown Coliseum.

STREAK SNAPPED: Roanoke's five-game winning streak was snapped with the 5-3 loss to the Marksmen on Wednesday night. It was the longest winning streak of the season for the Dawgs and tied for the fourth-longest in the SPHL this year. The Rail Yard Dawgs had also won six of their previous seven games prior to Wednesday's loss.

TOSS THOSE HATS: Eric Witzel scored all three goals for the Rail Yard Dawgs during their 5-3 loss on Wednesday night, giving him his first professional hat trick. Witzel put six shots on net and his third goal was scored with just one second remaining in the third period. The fourth-year pro now has four goals and an assist in his last three games. He did not score a goal in his first 17 games of the season.

GETTING REACQUAINTED: Friday's game marks the fourth of the season for the Rail Yard Dawgs against the Ice Bears. Roanoke has gone 2-1-0 against Knoxville including a 1-1-0 mark at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Rail Yard Dawgs will face the Ice Bears for two of their next three games; Knoxville will also be the opponent for the New Year's Eve game on Monday night at Berglund Center.

WHEN BEARS ATTACK: The Ice Bears have been playing good hockey as of late as they've won three of their past four games since falling to the Dawgs at home, 3-2, on December 14. Knoxville beat the first place Macon Mayhem in a shootout, 3-2, at home on Wednesday night. The Ice Bears and Rail Yard Dawgs are tied for fifth place in the SPHL with 22 points.

NO REST FOR...WELL, ANYBODY: Friday's game is the second of a stretch of four games in six days for the Rail Yard Dawgs. Roanoke is not the only team dealing with such a stretch- the Ice Bears will also play four games in six days, culminating in the New Year's Eve matchup at Berglund Center.

PENALTY KILL WOES: Roanoke has struggled on the penalty kill as of late. It allowed three power play goals in four chances during the 5-3 loss in Fayetteville on Wednesday night. The Rail Yard Dawgs PK sits at 73.6%, last in the SPHL. Roanoke is just 16-for-25 on the penalty kill in its last seven games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home on Saturday night to host the first place Macon Mayhem. It's Trivia Night at Berglund Center and the first 500 adults will receive a Rail Yard Dawgs bar glass giveaway. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

