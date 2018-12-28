Late Score Puts Havoc over Ice Flyers 2-1

December 28, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





PENSACOLA, FLORIDA - When the puck dropped in Florida for Thursday night's game between the Havoc and Pensacola Ice Flyers, there was a familiar face between the pipes on the other end of the ice.

Former Havoc goaltender Keegan Asmundson - who helped Huntsville win the SPHL championship last season - started in net for Pensacola. But the Havoc got the better of the match against their former goalie, scoring late in the first and third periods to come away with the 2-1 victory.

"We did not play our prettiest game during the first two periods," said Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo. "Our penalty kill and goalie (Max Milosek) did a great job early and we kept it close entering the third, where we played really well and got a big goal late to earn the win."

Defense was the name of the game early on, but Pensacola finally broke through on a powerplay with just over a minute remaining in the first period. Huntsville's Sy Nutkevitch would answer back by scoring a powerplay goal of his own with four seconds left on the clock.

Both sides went scoreless in the second period, but just as it appeared that the game may be decided in overtime, Ryan Salkeld scored with 1:08 left in the game to put the Havoc over the top and record the team's fifth straight win.

Huntsville's rookie goalie Milosek saved 23 of the 24 shots he faced, notching his seventh straight victory between the pipes

Salkeld has now recorded at least a point in 16 of the 20 games he has played this season (10g, 9a). His goal on Thursday night was courtesy of an assist from Scott Trask, who has four assists in as many games.

Next Game

The Havoc return to the friendly confines of the Von Braun Center to host a two-game series against the Peoria Rivermen. Game one on Friday, Dec. 28, is Faith and Family Night and the puck drops at 7 p.m. Game two on Saturday, Dec. 29, has a special 1 p.m. start time and every fan through the doors gets a free Havoc hat.

