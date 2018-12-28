Bulls Come up Short against Pensacola

Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL: The Birmingham Bulls fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers tonight 6-3 in front of a hometown crowd of 3315 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Bulls forward Josh Harris scored 2 goals and goalie Mavric Parks collected 36 saves

The Birmingham Bulls record is 17-5-0 on the season and remain in third place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday December 29 , 2018

@ Pensacola Ice Flyers

Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, Florida

