Dawgs Fall in Knoxville, 5-2

December 28, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





KNOXVILLE, Tn. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fell in a 2-0 hole in the first period and could not climb out as they were defeated by the Knoxville Ice Bears, 5-2, Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Knoxville got the scoring started in the first while working on a power play. Danny Cesarz took a slap shot from the left wing that Tanner Creel blocked but Scott Cuthrell crashed the net for the rebound. He knocked it in and the Ice Bears took a 1-0 lead.

They added to it just over three minutes later when Brandon Wahlin worked the puck toward the crease from the left wing. He was able to stuff a short side shot past the lunging Creel and Knoxville's lead grew to 2-0.

The Dawgs answered in the second with a power play tally of their own. Steve Mele carried the puck below the net and fed Jeff Jones in the slot. He stepped into a one-timer that rocketed past Hayden Stewart, cutting the Ice Bears lead in half.

Knoxville countered later in the period with another goal on the power play. Cesarz found a rebound in the slot and hammered home a slap shot that made it 3-1. They added to that lead early in the third when Doug Rose netted a short side wrister. That would be it for Creel who was pulled in favor of Jacob Caffrey as the Ice Bears took a 4-1 lead.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got one back near the halfway point of the third as Cody Dion crashed the net and slid in a rebound off an Eric Witzel shot. They later pulled Caffrey for an extra attacker in the final minute to no avail - Liam Kerins scored an empty-netter to push the lead to its 5-2 final.

Caffrey stopped all nine shots he faced in relief and Dion's goal was his ninth of the season, bringing him even with Colin Murray for the team lead. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 11-11-0 and the Ice Bears improved to 11-8-2. Roanoke will return to the ice on Saturday night at Berglund Center against the Macon Mayhem. It's Trivia Night in Roanoke and the first 500 adults through the door will receive and Rail Yard Dawgs bar glass. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

