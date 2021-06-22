Travelers Announce Change in General Manager Role

The Arkansas Travelers have announced Sophie Ozier as the club's new interim General Manager effective July 1 replacing Paul Allen who is leaving the organization. Ozier was currently serving as Assistant General Manager.

Allen has been with the Travelers in a variety of full-time roles since Fall of 2006 and has served as the club's GM since 2013. He has also worked as Assistant GM and Director of Sales as well as working as a Stadium Operations Intern in 2005. He leaves for a position with Swagelok and will continue to reside in North Little Rock. The Travelers wish Paul and his family well.

Ozier joined the Travelers in January of 2017 as a Corporate Event Planner. She was promoted to Assistant General Manager this past December. Along with Ozier taking over the interim General Manager role, the rest of the front office structure remains intact including Rusty Meeks as the Chief Executive Officer. The Travelers are currently on a two week road trip but will return to Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday, July 6th with a 6-game homestand versus the Frisco RoughRiders.

The Travelers are currently on a two week road trip but will return to Dickey-Stephens Park on Tuesday, July 6th with a 6-game homestand versus the Frisco RoughRiders.

