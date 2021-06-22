Hooks Announce Remaining 2021 Promotions, Tickets

CORPUS CHRISTI - Individual tickets for all remaining Hooks games will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 28. Tickets will be available at on the Tickets Page or the Whataburger Field Box Office.

Additionally, the Hooks announced the promotional schedule for all remaining home dates.

The giveaway schedule is highlighted by three remaining CITGO "Big & Bold" jerseys on July 10, July 20 and September 11, Hooks Batting Practice Pullovers on July 17 and Astros Carlos Correa "Can You Hear Me?" Bobbleheads on September 9.

On August 20-21, the Hooks will celebrate Whataburger Weekend at the ballpark, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. The first 2,000 fans at Friday's game will receive a Whataburger Pez Dispenser, while the first 2,000 on Saturday will get a Whataburger Field Replica for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Whataburger.

A full promotional calendar and daily promotional details for the 2021 season are below. More information regarding later promotions will be released on another date.

Hooks July-September Promotions:

Thursday, July 8 vs. Midland RockHounds (6:35 p.m.): Dog Day! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm with your furry friend for just $6 per human.

Friday, July 9 vs. Midland RockHounds (7:05 p.m.): Gulf Coast Capital Community Night presented by Visit Corpus Christi.

Saturday, July 10 vs. Midland RockHounds (7:05 p.m.): Bold Gold Fauxback jersey for the first 2,000 fans, presented by CITGO.

Friday, July 16 vs. San Antonio Missions (7:05 p.m.): Hooks Beach Towel for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

Saturday, July 17 vs. San Antonio Missions (7:05 p.m.): Fauxback Batting Practice Pullover for the first 2,000 fans, presented by Flint Hills Resources.

Sunday, July 18 vs. San Antonio Missions (1:05 p.m.): Pink at the Park Hooks cap for the first 1,500 fans, presented by AutoNation.

Thursday, July 29 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (6:35 p.m.): Dog Day! Enjoy both games from the Right Field Berm with your furry friend for just $6 per human.

Friday, July 30 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 p.m.): White BIG CC logo jersey for the first 2,000 fans, presented by CITGO.

Saturday, July 31 vs. Frisco RoughRiders (7:05 p.m.): Clear Tote Bag for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Thursday, August 19 vs. San Antonio Missions (6:35 p.m.): Dog Day! Enjoy the game from the Right Field Berm with your furry friend for just $6 per human.

Friday, August 20 vs. San Antonio Missions (7:05 p.m.): Whataburger PEZ Dispenser for the first 4,000 fans.

Saturday, August 21 vs. San Antonio Missions (7:05 p.m.): Whataburger Field Replica for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Whataburger.

Sunday, August 22 vs. San Antonio Missions (1:05 p.m.): Kids Replica Raspas jersey for the first 1,250 in attendance 12 & under, courtesy of Star Orthodontics.

Thursday, September 9 vs. Midland RockHounds (6:35 p.m.): Astros Carlos Correa "Can You Hear Me?" Bobblehead for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of RBFCU.

Friday, September 10 vs. Midland RockHounds (7:05 p.m.): Hooks Hunting Hat for the first 1,500 fans, presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers.

Saturday, September 11 vs. Midland RockHounds (7:05 p.m.): Big & Bold Checkered Hooks jersey for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of CITGO. Also First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell.

Hooks Daily Promotions:

Tuesdays: Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas for $40. Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM)

Wednesdays: Whataburger Family Day: Buy one adult ticket, get one kid's ticket free. The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday: $3.50 premium 12 oz cans, $3 domestic 12 oz cans, $1 soda 12 oz cans. Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Fridays: Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturdays: Super Saturday. Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sundays: H-E-B Kids Day, Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day, Raspas Sunday. Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO, Telemundo

As of May 18, masks and face coverings are no longer required for vaccinated individuals or children ages two or younger at Whataburger Field. The Corpus Christi Hooks continue to strongly encourage fans who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings. Each fan may bring one bag of any size that is clear plastic or vinyl to the ballpark. Fans may also carry a small clutch no larger than 9" x 5", with or without a handle or strap. All bags are subject to search.

For more information about tickets or stadium policies, email [emailÂ protected].

