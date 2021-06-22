Homestand Highlights: June 22 - June 27

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners) at Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series from Tuesday, June 22nd through Sunday, June 27th.

Tuesday, June 22 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville, which will be served at the Spring Creek Treats and War Eagle Café concessions stands.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof at the Ticket Office.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â½ OFF T-shirts.

Wednesday, June 23 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY BIMBO BAKERIES USA WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT -Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday nights courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, June 24 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PROFESSIONAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS

THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Sam Adams Summer Ale for only $2 at specific locations on each side of the concourse. The game is presented by Professional Business Systems.

Friday, June 25 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

NATURALS FAUXBACK NIGHT PRESENTED BY SEAPAK FEATURING A SALVADOR PEREZ BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

NATURALS FAUXBACK NIGHT - Is it June 25, 1973? Join us for Naturals Fauxback Night presented by SeaPak as we turn back the clock for one special night in 2021 as the team will wear Royals-inspired jerseys and caps.

SALVADOR PEREZ BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Friday night will receive a Naturals Fauxback Salvador Perez Bobblehead as they enter the gates for the game.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola and join us each Friday night from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand to enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, June 26 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers,6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY BY GORILLA GLUE

NATURALS DRI-FIT T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 750 fans through the gates on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt courtesy of Gorilla Glue.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola prior to the 6:05 p.m. game on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen Concessions stand to enjoy half-priced alcoholic drinks and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

WHATABURGER SCOUT NIGHT - Scout groups are invited to attend the game at a discounted rate where they will receive a Naturals-themed Scout Patch and have the opportunity to campout in the outfield.

Sunday, June 27 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY SMOOTHIE KING FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOG DAY BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES

KIDS EAT FREE - All kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a FREE Hot Dog, Oreo Cookies, Teddy Grahams, & small Coca-Cola fountain drink. Sunday's game is presented by Smoothie King.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. - Hot dogs are $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the post-game fireworks. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

