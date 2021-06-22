Missions Struggles against Frisco Continue with Tuesday Night Loss

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions lost the series opener to Frisco Tuesday night by a final score of 7-2. They have now lost six of the seven games they have played against the RoughRiders this season.

The Frisco RoughRiders wasted no time getting runs on the board against the Missions. Facing starting pitcher Osvaldo Hernandez, Frisco scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

After a lead-off single from Bubba Thompson, Josh Stowers launched a two-run home run. After recording two outs, Hernandez surrendered back-to-back base hits to Steele Walker and Diosbel Arias. Anderson Tejeda continued the hit parade with an RBI single.

Frisco increased their lead to 5-0 after a two-run fourth inning. Stowers began the inning with a walk. After stealing second base, he scored on an RBI single from Sherten Apostel. Following the single, Arias drove in Apostel with an RBI single of his own.

The Missions attempted a late comeback in the seventh inning as they drove in two runs. With two outs in the inning, Kyle Overstreet singled and Jack Suwinski walked. Juan Fernandez drove in Overstreet with an RBI single. Allen Cordoba followed that up with an RBI single of his own. Those two runs would be the only ones the team would score.

The RoughRiders plated two more runners in the bottom of the eighth inning to regain their five-run lead. Hernandez records his third loss of the season while Hans Crouse records his first win of the year.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 23-20 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 1-4, 2B, GIDP

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-4, K

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

- Osvaldo Hernandez (#29 Padres prospect): L, 2.2 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

The Missions continue their six-game series against Frisco on Wednesday, June 23rd. Left-hander Aaron Leasher (4-2, 2.84) will start for the Missions. Right-hander Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 2.21) will go for the RoughRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

