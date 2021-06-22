San Antonio Missions Hiring for a Gameday Press Box Employee
June 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions have immediate openings for a gameday press box employee. This position includes operating the speed pitch, operating pitch clock, and/or being the designated gameday stringer.
The gameday press box employee is expected to be at the ballpark an hour prior to first pitch. If needed, we can provide training for the gameday stringer aspect of the position.
The Missions home games are scheduled for Tuesdays through Sundays. Three press box employees are scheduled to work each home game.
If you have interest in this position, please contact Jeremy Sneed, the Director of Public Relations, at [emailÂ protected]. Please include your resume and weekly availability.
