Appearances Are Not Deceiving; Wichita Wins, 6-1

June 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







Entering Tuesday night's game, Wichita's Jose Miranda appeared to be ... on paper ... the best overall hitter in the Double-A Central League. It turns out that, in this case, appearances are NOT deceiving.

On the game's fourth pitch, Miranda drilled a home run over the high wall in left field, the start of a four-hit night for him and of a 6-1 Wind Surge win in the opener of a six-game series at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Former RockHound BJ Boyd (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) lifted a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, pushing the lead to 3-0 and Wichita never looked back.

Wind Surge starter Austin Schulfer recorded his second consecutive quality start, blanking the 'Hounds on three and one walk over six innings while striking out six batters. The right-hander had also tossed six scoreless frames against the Springfield Cardinals in his previous start, giving him 12 consecutive scoreless innings.

Miranda went 4-for-5, adding a double and two singles to his first-inning home run, pushing his season average to a league-leading .337. He also leads the Double-A Central in RBI (34) and shares the lead with 12 home runs.

Kibbles & Bits

The Wind Surge roster includes former RockHound BJ Boyd, who was a key member of the RockHounds' 2017 Texas League championship club that completed the "Four-Peat" of TL titles (2014-17). While he did not appear in the playoffs, BJ hit .323 in the regular season (and made a serious run at the league batting title) to help lead the club to the playoff berth.

Next Game: Wednesday, June 23

RockHounds vs. Wichita Wind Surge

Second of a six-game series ... First Pitch at 6:30

Half-price hot dogs ... compliments of Graham Pharmacy

Probable Starters

WIC Josh Winder (RH, 2-0, 2.08)

RH Bryce Conley (RH, 3-3, 4.81)

The RockHounds host the Wind Surge through Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark, including:

Thirsty Thursday (June 24), RockHounds BBQ Sets (Friday, June 25) and Saturday night fireworks (Saturday, June 26).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.