Drillers Edge Cardinals, 5-4, on Tuesday in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - On a night that featured 16 combined walks, the Tulsa Drillers (23-19) claimed their first lead of the game in the bottom of the 8th and hung on for the 5-4 win against the Springfield Cardinals (15-27) at ONEOK Field on Tuesday.

Decisions:

W - RHP Justin Hagenman (5-1)

L - RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (2-3)

S - RHP Nick Robertson (2)

Notables:

LF Nick Plummer went 2x4, including a go-ahead two-run single in the 7th that led to an error and a third run scoring on the play... 2B Nick Dunn went 1x3 with an RBI single in the 2nd... SS Delvin Perez extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of singles and a 2x5 line... C Ivan Herrera drew three walks, adding to his team-leading total of 30 free passes on the season, one of the best totals in the league.

On Deck:

-Game 2 in Tulsa on Wednesday, June 23, 7:05pm at ONEOK Field

-SPR LHP Tyler Pike (0-1, 8.79) vs. TUL RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-2, 1.82)

-Broadcast live on Jock 96.9 FM, 99.9 FM and 1060AM, and SpringfieldCardinals.com, starting with Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show at 7pm

