Trash Pandas Send Home Fans Happy in 7-6 Walkoff-Win

May 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - Two wild pitches by the Biscuits scored the tying and winning runs for the Trash Pandas in the ninth inning as Rocket City defeated Montgomery in walk-off fashion by the final of 7-6.

Neither side found a run until the fifth as Montgomery infielder Willy Vasquez doubled to give the Biscuits the first run of the game for the third straight night.

Rocket City fought back with a four-run fifth as infielder Ben Gobbel tied the game on a single before outfielder Landon Wallace doubled for his first hit as a Trash Panda to drive in the go-ahead run. Run-scoring singles from outfielder Nelson Rada and designated hitter Sam Brown increased the Rocket City lead to 4-1 before the end of the frame.

The Biscuits battled their way back in the sixth with a double from catcher Dominic Keegan cutting the deficit to two before a pair of singles from infielder Nick Schnell and outfielder Dru Baker tied the game at four.

Montgomery took the lead in the seventh with a run-scoring double from designated hitter Kenny Piper before a single from Keegan added insurance to make it 6-4 Biscuits.

Trash Pandas infielder Denzer Guzman cut the deficit to one in the eighth with a solo homer for his second at the Double-A level. Rocket City reliever Eric Torres (W, 1-1) kept the Trash Pandas within one through two scoreless frames on the mound.

Down one in the bottom of the ninth, a wild pitch scored infielder Arol Vera to tie the game before the Trash Pandas walked-off the game on another wild pitch from Biscuits pitcher Haden Erbe (L, 1-1) to score pinch-hitter Gustavo Campero to send the home fans happy.

Rocket City earned its first walk-off win of the season to retake the series lead 2-1.

The Trash Pandas face the Biscuits again on Friday for Princess Night presented by Chick-fil-A. First pitch against the Biscuits is slated for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Ian Seymour (MTG)

