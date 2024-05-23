Pensacola 'Pen Combines for Three-Hitter in 1-0 Win
May 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Pensacola, Fla. - Four Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday night.
Angel Macuare, Adam Laskey (W, 1-0), Anderson Pilar and Chandler Jozwiak (S, 1) faced just two batters over the minimum as the Wahoos got back in the win column against the defending Southern League Champions.
Sean Roby, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, hit a solo home run in the third inning off Smokies starter Matthew Thompson (L, 1-1) to account for the only run of the night.
One night removed from ninth-inning heartbreak, 4,085 fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium almost saw Pensacola fall to a similar fate. Against Jozwiak in the ninth, Smokies catcher Pablo Aliendo sent a drive destined for a game-tying blast before Blue Wahoos left fielder Jorge Caballero leapt at the wall for a home run robbery.
The game took place in a brisk 1 hour and 56 minutes, the fastest nine-inning game of the season for the Blue Wahoos and just two minutes shy of tying a team record for the fastest game in team history.
The Blue Wahoos will look to make it two wins in a row against the Smokies on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05, with gates opening at 5:00 for a Blue Wahoos beach towel giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Florida Blue. A live broadcast is available beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio, the MiLB app, Bally Live, MLB.tv and, in local television markets, Blab TV.
Images from this story
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos on the mound
|
Pensacola Blue Wahoos exchange congratulations following a win
