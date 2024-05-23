Game 3 Preview at Biloxi

May 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM BARONS (26-14) AT BILOXI SHUCKERS (18-23) LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) | RHP Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 4.15) Game #41 | Thursday - May 23, 2024 | 6:35 pm CT | MGM Park | Biloxi, MS | MILB.tv | Bally Live

Upcoming Starters in Series

DATE TIME OPPONENT BARONS STARTERS OPPONENT STARTER

Fri, May 24 6:35 pm at Biloxi RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) RHP Jacob Wichrowski (0-0, 0.00)

Sat, May 25 6:05 pm at Biloxi RHP Jairo Iriarte (1-3, 2.89) RHP TJ Shook (2-5, 4.46)

Sun, May 26 5:05 pm at Biloxi LHP Jake Eder (0-1, 5.24) Nate Peterson (1-2, 3.58)

Tue, May 28 7:00 pm vs Rocket City RHP Mason Adams (2-3, 2.52) TBA

Wed, May 29 7:00 pm vs Rocket City LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) TBA

LAST TIME OUT: The Birmingham Barons get five runs in the top of the 10th inning and go on for an 8-4 win over Biloxi with 1,455 at MGM Park on Wednesday night. Home runs by Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko broke open a 3-3 tie after nine innings. The Barons (26-14) get another solid pitching performance by starter RHP Mason Adams, going 6.1 innings, giving up only five hits, one earned run, and one walk with six strikeouts. Adams lowered his ERA to 2.36 on the season. Terrell Tatum walked at the top of the first inning, while the next batter, Jacob Gonzalez, doubled to right field, putting both runners in scoring position. The next batter, Brooks Baldwin, singled to center field, scoring Tatum and Gonzalez. With two early runs, the Barons led 2-0. In the bottom of the second inning, the Shuckers scored on an Ernesto Martinez, Jr. home run to right field to cut the Baron's led to 2-1. Duke Ellis singled and stole second base in the top of the fifth inning. Ellis picked up his league-leading 26th stolen base. Gonzalez singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Ellis, and the Barons took a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth inning, a Brock Wilken double scored Ethen Murray and Mike Boeve, and the game was tied at 3-3. The Barons made the most of their scoring opportunities. Duke Ellis singled on a but, pushing Jason Matthews to third base. Ellis stole second base and his league-leading 27th stolen base of the season. With runners in scoring position, Tatum singled to center field, scoring Matthews and Ellis, and the Barons led 5-3. Gonzalez homered to right field, and the Barons took a 6-3 lead. Edgar Quero singled to right field, Tim Elko homered to right field, scoring Quero, and the Barons led 8-3. Biloxi scored one run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a Carlos D. Rodriguez single scoring Eric Brown Jr. but that was a close as Biloxi in the end. Garrett Schoenle gave up two runs for the Shuckers to tie the game in the eighth inning. Adysin Coffey (4-1) was the winning pitcher and came in the ninth inning, while Gil Luna pitched in the 10th inning. Gonzelez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Tim Elko went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Ellis went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

BARONS STARTING PITCHER: LHP Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) was drafted in the 2nd round by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2021 draft. In 2022, he spent his first full season in Double-A and pitched in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game that summer. In 2023, Bush was traded to the White Sox for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Brooks Baldwin leads the Southern League with a .357 average and is first in OBP with a .436 mark. Also, he is first in hits with 51. Edgar Quero is tied for second with seven home runs and first in RBIs with 32. Duke Ellis leads the league with 27 stolen bases. Wilfred Veras is fourth in average with a .307 average, tied for sixth in home runs with five, third in slugging percentage at .486 percent, eighth in OPS with a .815 mark, is fourth in hits with 43, tied for seventh in doubles with 10, fourth in XBH with 15, third in total bases with 68, and tied for 15th in runs with 16. RHP Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) is first in wins with six and first in ERA. Mason Adams is fourth in the league with 51 strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte (1-2, 2.89) is first in strikeouts with 56 and while Ky Bush (3-2, 2.09) is fourth in ERA and tied for fifth in strikeouts with 47 in the Southern League.

PROSPECT RANKINGS: The Barons current active roster features 12 of the White Sox's Top 30 prospects (according to MLB.com): LHP Noah Shultz (No. 2), RHP Drew Thorpe (No. 3), catcher Edgar Quero (No. 4), infielder Jacob Gonzalez (No. 7), RHP Jairo Iriarte (No. 9), LHP Jake Eder (No. 10), LHP Ky Bush (No. 17), RHP Mason Adams (No. 19), infielder Brooks Baldwin (No. 24), outfielder Wilfred Veras (No. 25), RHP Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (No. 28), and outfielder Jacob Burke (No.30).

SOUTHERN LEAGUE STANDINGS:

North | 1st Birmingham 26-14 (---) | 2nd Tennessee 24-17 (2.5) | 3rd Rocket City 20-20 (6.0) | 4th Chattanooga 12-29 (14.5)

South | 1st Montgomery 23-18 (---) | 2nd Pensacola 22-19 (1.0) | 3rd Biloxi 18-23 (5.0) | 3rd Mississippi 18-23 (5.0)

