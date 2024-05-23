M-Braves Match Season High with 14 Hits in Fourth-Straight Win

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Mississippi Braves matched a season-high with 14 hits on Thursday night and won their season-best fourth straight game, 8-5, over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. Nacho Alvarez Jr. recorded his second straight three-hit performance, and Drake Baldwin added three hits. Yolbert Sanchez and Cody Milligan had two hits each.

After falling down 1-0 in the first inning, the M-Braves (19-23) rallied for a five-run second inning against Cincinnati's top overall prospect and 2023 first-round pick Rhett Lowder (L, 0-3). Tyler Tolve provided the first big punch in the inning with a bases-clearing double to put the Braves up 3-0. Cal Conley extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single, and Alvarez collected an RBI with a single to make it 5-1.

JJ Niekro made his eighth start on Thursday night and battled through five walks, giving up just three runs on two hits in 4+ innings. The Lookouts (12-30) trimmed the lead to 5-4 by scoring three runs in the fifth inning. Jonathan Hughes (W, 1-0) took over for Niekro and saw Dominic Pitelli hit a two-run triple to cap the inning.

With the game in doubt, Mississippi rallied again in the seventh inning and put the game out of reach. Alvarez and Baldwin started the frame with singles, and Sanchez drove both home with a double to center field. Milligan followed with a single to push the lead back to four at 8-4. Chattanooga tacked on a run in the bottom of the seventh, but 8-5 was as close as the Lookouts got.

Hayden Harris lowered his ERA to 0.63 by striking out a pair in the seventh inning. Trey Riley tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Rolddy Munoz (S, 1) struck out two in the ninth to secure his first Double-A save.

The M-Braves are 8-2 over their last 10 games and have moved into third place in the Southern League South Division for the first time since April 13. They are just four games back of first-place Montgomery.

The M-Braves will go for their fifth straight win and a series win in Chattanooga on Friday night at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with LHP Luis De Avila (0-6, 5.73) starting for Mississippi against RHP Julian Aguiar (1-2, 2.97) for Chattanooga.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

