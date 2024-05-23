Ian Mejia Promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett

May 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves pitcher Ian Mejia

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Two-time Southern League Pitcher of the Week, Ian Mejia, has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Wednesday's 6:15 pm CT game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. In eight starts, the 24-year-old right-hander was 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA, 42.2 IP, 17 walks, 54 strikeouts. Mejia joins right-handed reliever Patrick Halligan in being promoted to Triple-A for the first time this season. Mejia will make his Triple-A debut tonight as the Stripers play host to Jacksonville at Coolray Field.

Mejia threw the fifth no-hitter in club history on Friday, May 17, during a 2-0 win in game two of the doubleheader against Biloxi at Trustmark Park. Atlanta's 11th-round selection in 2022 set a new career high by striking out 11 batters in the seven-inning no-hitter. Mejia hasn't allowed a run over his last 22.2 innings, dating back to his April 28 start at Montgomery. Mejia is 3-0 in May and hasn't given up a run over 19.2 IP, five walks, and 27 strikeouts. Over his eight starts, four have been shutout performances, and he pitched 6+ innings four times and 7.0 innings twice.

When Mejia took the mound, the M-Braves were 7-1 in his eight starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter is second in the league and T-5th in Double-A with 54 strikeouts. Mejia ranks among the league and Double-A leaders in ERA (1.69, 2nd SL, 4th AA)in innings pitched (42.2 IP, 4th SL, 10th AA), wins (4, T-4th SL), BAA (.160, 1st SL, 3rd, AA), and WHIP (0.94, 5th, SL, 9th AA) ... Mejia hasn't allowed a run over his last 22.2 innings pitched, dating back to his April 28 start at Montgomery. Mejia is 3-0 in May and hasn't given up a run over 19.2 IP, five walks, and 27 strikeouts. Over his eight starts, four have been shutout performances, and he pitched 6+ innings four times and 7.0 innings twice.

Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter was the first individual no-no since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

The M-Braves and Lookouts will play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT, with RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00) making his second Double-A start against RHP Thomas Farr (0-4, 4.19). Coverage begins at 6:00 pm CT on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday, May 27. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm with a pregame C-17 flyover and Post-Game Fireworks presented by Milwaukee Tool. The M-Braves will wear a special Patriotic Jersey that will be auctioned off with benefits to 5th Squad. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

