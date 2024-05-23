Miller Triple in Ninth Sends Game to Extras, Barons Take Game Three

May 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Darrien Miller at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Makenzie Crampton) Biloxi Shuckers' Darrien Miller at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Makenzie Crampton)

BILOXI, MS - Despite a furious ninth-inning comeback that saw the Biloxi Shuckers (18-24) storm back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game at four, the Birmingham Barons (27-14) scored in the 10 th to take game three of the series, 5-4, at Shuckers Ballpark. The game marked the second straight in the series to go to extra innings.

In the first, Birmingham opened a 1-0 lead when Brooks Baldwin lined a two-out home run to left. The Shuckers, however, answered in the bottom of the first with a two-out home run of their own, this time to center from Brock Wilken, tying the game at one. Wilken's homer traveled 409 feet and was his third of the year.

The Barons retook the lead in the third with a sacrifice fly from Wilfred Veras. They added on with a bases-loaded walk to Jacob Burke and a sacrifice fly from Alsander Womack. With the bases loaded and two outs, Kaleb Bowman entered for Biloxi and ended the inning on two pitches, inducing a flyout to center and keeping the deficit at three.

With the Shuckers trailing 4-1, Bowman combined with Sam Gardner to toss 6.1 no-hit innings out of the bullpen, striking out six over that span. Bowman tossed 3.1 shutout innings with three strikeouts while Gardner struck out three over three scoreless.

In the ninth, the Shuckers stormed back with a single from Brock Wilken and a double from Ernesto Martinez Jr., putting runners at second and third with nobody out. Carlos Rodriguez, next up, singled to center, scoring Wilken. Darrien Miller then stepped up and laced a triple down the right-field line, scoring two and tying the game at four. Jose Acosta entered for Miller as the pinch runner, but reliever Caleb Freeman struck out the next three batters, stranding Acosta at third and sending the game to extras.

In the extra frame, the Barons retook the lead at 5-4 with an RBI single from Tim Elko. Jordan Mikel then picked up his first save of the season with a perfect 10 th inning. Freeman (2-0) earned the win while Blake Holub (0-1) took the loss despite allowing one unearned run in his appearance.

The Shuckers return to action on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Barons. Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 2.32) is set to start for Biloxi against Drew Thorpe (6-1, 1.50) for the Barons. The Shuckers will host a Fireworks Friday presented by Island View Casino Resort following the game and Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi after the fireworks show. The Shuckers will also say thank you to educators across the Coast with Educator Appreciation Night! Educators can receive $2 off Reserved and Dugout Box tickets with a valid ID. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth. Fans can also stream the game live on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv and MLB.com as the MiLB Free Game of the Day.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.