Early Deficit Dooms Lookouts in 8-5 Loss

May 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome an early four-run deficit in their 8-5 loss to Mississippi.

Before trailing in the second, the Lookouts struck first in the opening inning. A lead-off walk by Ivan Johnson led to an RBI double by Dominic Pitelli. Pitelli finished the night 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, and a stolen base. The University of Miami product is now hitting .400 through his first three Double-A games.

Down 1-0, Mississippi loaded the bases quickly against Rhett Lowder with back-to-back singles and a walk. Tyler Tolve cleared the bases to give the Braves the 3-1 lead. Tolve scored on a RBI single and the team added their fifth and final run of the inning on a Nacho Alvarez Jr. single.

Lookouts reliever Carson Rudd took over for Lowder in the second and delivered 4.1 scoreless innings to keep Chattanooga in the game. The team cut the Braves deficit to one on a Pitelli two-run triple. Pitelli then scored on a Tyler Callihan groundout.

The game stayed close until the seventh inning when the Braves scored three runs on four hits, including an RBI double by Yolbert Sanchez.

Chattanooga added one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't muster any more offense.

