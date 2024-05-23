Biscuits Walked-off by Trash Pandas in 7-6 Loss

May 23, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Dominic Keegan on game night

MADISON, AL - In a flip from last night's finish, the Montgomery Biscuits (23-19) failed to hang on in the ninth inning and lost 7-6 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-20) on a wild pitch that scored the winning run on Thursday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City scored two runs on two wild pitches to tie and win the game in the bottom of the ninth. The Trash Pandas scored three runs in the final two innings in the comeback win.

After four scoreless innings, Willy Vasquez ripped a double into left field to open the scoring and give the Biscuits a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Vasquez went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Rocket City answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 4-1. Montgomery countered back with five unanswered runs.

In the sixth, Dominic Keegan doubled in a run to cut the deficit to two. Nick Schnell punched a grounder through the right side for another RBI, and Dru Baker tied the game with a ball past a shortstop.

Keegan finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI while Baker reached four times and went 2-for-3 with two singles, two walks, and an RBI.

With two outs in the seventh, Kenny Piper lifted a run-scoring double down the right-field line to give the Biscuits a 5-4 lead. Keegan's RBI single made it 6-4.

The Trash Pandas stormed back with three runs in the eighth and ninth to complete the comeback and hand the Biscuits their first loss when they led going into the ninth inning.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Toyota Field. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Jack Kochanowicz will start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

