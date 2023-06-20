Trash Pandas, Biscuits Postponed Tuesday

Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Tuesday night's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to wet grounds.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Thursday, June 22. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., while the second game will begin no earlier than 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the game on June 22 are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 3 p.m. and the Trustmark VIP Gate will open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets from Tuesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game (excluding Wednesday night games), subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field. In order to exchange a ticket to an All You Can Eat Wednesday night game, a $9 upgrade fee per ticket will be added.

The Trash Pandas (29-34) continue their series against the Biscuits (32-31) with Wednesday's regularly scheduled 6:35 p.m. matchup. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV.

Wednesday night games are All You Can Eat Wednesdays. All tickets are specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks. Click HERE to learn more about All You Can Eat Wednesdays. Wednesday is also a Tito's Dog Day, where fans can bring their furry friends and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. During the game as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

