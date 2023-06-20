RHP Jason Alexander Set to Continue Rehab Assignment with Biloxi

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Jason Alexander has been sent to continue his rehab assignment with the Biloxi Shuckers. Alexander, who made his MLB debut last year with the Brewers, has made two starts with the ACL Brewers of the Arizona Complex League prior to being assigned to Biloxi.

Alexander signed with the Brewers in 2021 after spending four years between the Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins organizations. He will wear #52 with the Shuckers.

