Waddell, Robles Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

June 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, in partnership with Farm Bureau, announced that infielder Luke Waddell and starting pitcher Domingo Robles have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The 24-year-old Waddell reached base 19 times at Pensacola this past week, going 12-for-24 with three home runs, two doubles, four walks, and nine RBI. The infielder hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the completion of Thursday's game on Friday.

In 28 games for the M-Braves, Waddell is slashing .305/.444/.467 with four home runs, five doubles, 25 walks and 20 RBI. Waddell played for Triple-A Gwinnett from April 14 to May 21, batting .221 with 10 RBI in 29 games.

Atlanta drafted Waddell in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Georgia Tech. Waddell is a native of Loveland, Ohio.

The 25-year-old Robles pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on Saturday at Pensacola. The left-hander walked two and struck out five in his fifth quality start of the season.

Robles is 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 57 1/3 innings over 11 appearances, 10 starts. The left-hander ranks top ten in the Southern League in ERA (3.45, 6th), strikeouts (69, 10th), innings pitched (57.1, 7th) and WHIP (1.22, 5th).

Atlanta signed Robles as a Minor League free agent in January. Robles spent the past two seasons in the Cardinals organization. He is a native of Imbert, Dominican Republic.

The M-Braves start a six-game home series tonight at Trustmark Park. For tickets, or a full list of upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

