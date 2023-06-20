Biscuits-Trash Pandas Postponed

June 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Game one of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Rocket City Trash Pandas was postponed due to unplayable field conditions on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 20 at 4:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits and the Trash Pandas will start their series on Wednesday, June 21 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The game features a pitching matchup of Cole Wilcox (0-6) for the Biscuits against Brett Kerry (3-2) for the Trash Pandas.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday, June 28 to open the second half of the season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The six-game series will include a Tank Top Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, June 29; a Car Visor Giveaway on Friday, June 30; Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.