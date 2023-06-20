Homestand Highlights: June 20-25 vs. Birmingham Barons

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series tonight at 6:35 pm against the Birmingham Barons (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago White Sox). The homestand features great promotions, including a Camp Day, Southern Miss Night, an Austin Riley Bobblehead Giveaway, and Saturday Post-Game Fireworks!

Tuesday, June 20 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed! In addition, any fan that makes an in-store purchase at any area Hollywood Feed will receive a free ticket to the game!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (1-6, 4.53) vs. RHP Cristian Mena (3-5, 5.66)

Wednesday, June 21 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 12:05 pm CT

Camp Day: Join us for a matinee game and bring your summer camp, or take a long lunch and catch some M-Braves baseball!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Scott Blewett (2-3, 4.44) vs. RHP Tommy Sommer (2-0, 4.30)

Thursday, June 22 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Southern Miss Night: Celebrate a great year of Golden Eagle athletics and wear your Southern Miss gear for a $5 ticket at the box office, presented by Farm Bureau!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill will host Live Trivia, beginning at 6 pm!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (3-4, 3.23) vs. LHP Brooks Gosswein (0-0, 0.00)

Friday, June 23 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Austin Riley Bobblehead Giveaway: Arrive early and get a Mississippi Braves Austin Riley bobblehead, presented by Made in Mississippi!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (5-4, 3.45) vs. RHP Matthew Thompson (1-8, 6.22)

Saturday, June 24 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Tanner Gordon (3-3, 3.35) vs. LHP Garrett Schoenle (2-5, 5.21)

Sunday, June 25 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel vs. RHP Cristian Mena

