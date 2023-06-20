Blue Wahoos, Smokies Rained out in Tennessee
June 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
Kodak, Tenn. - Tuesday's series opener between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Tennessee Smokies has been postponed due to rain at Smokies Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with first pitch beginning at 4:30 CT. Both games will be seven-inning contests.
Pensacola's magic number to clinch the First Half South Division Championship remains at two. They can clinch with one more win, or if Montgomery, Mississippi and Biloxi each lose a game. All three South Division foes were scheduled to play their series openers, meaning the Blue Wahoos could still secure a playoff spot on Tuesday pending other results around the league.
Wednesday's regularly scheduled game will not be impacted by Tuesday's rainout. Fans can tune in to a live broadcast beginning at 5:55 CT on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live and MiLB.tv (video). For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 20, 2023
- Biscuits-Trash Pandas Postponed - Montgomery Biscuits
- Trash Pandas, Biscuits Postponed Tuesday - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Blue Wahoos, Smokies Rained out in Tennessee - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Birmingham Drops Three of Last Four Games against Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
- Dean Returns to M-Braves Roster Among Tuesday Roster Moves - Mississippi Braves
- RHP Jason Alexander Set to Continue Rehab Assignment with Biloxi - Biloxi Shuckers
- M-Braves Host Barons this Week to Close First Half - Mississippi Braves
- Waddell, Robles Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Homestand Highlights: June 20-25 vs. Birmingham Barons - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.