Dean Returns to M-Braves Roster Among Tuesday Roster Moves

Mississippi Braves center fielder Justin Dean

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves before tonight's series opener against the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park. OF Justin Dean was transferred from Triple-A Gwinnett to Mississippi, and C Arden Pabst was transferred to Triple-A Gwinnett. OF Andrew Moritz was released, and LHP Alex Segal voluntarily retired.

Dean, 26, has played in 59 games between Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett this season, batting .217 with four home runs, 21 RBI, and six stolen bases. Dean has played in 209 M-Braves games over three seasons posting a career .698 OPS.

Pabst, 28, appeared in 17 games for the M-Braves this season, batting .145 with three home runs and four RBI.

Moritz, 26, played in 37 games for the M-Braves this season, logging a .221 batting average with three doubles, two triples, one home run, and 14 RBI. In two seasons for Mississippi, Moritz had a .267 batting average with 19 doubles, three triples, 48 RBI, and .692 OPS in 121 games. Atlanta drafted Moritz in the sixth round of the 2018 draft out of UNC Greensboro.

Segal, 25, made 17 appearances out of the M-Braves bullpen this season, posting a 1-0 record and 5.74 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 16 walks in 15.2 innings pitched. The Braves selected Segal out of Wichita State in the 22nd round in 2019.

The M-Braves open a six-game homestand tonight against the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park, with the first pitch at 6:35 pm. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV.

