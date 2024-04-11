Trash Pandas' Bats Clutch at Right Time in 5-2 Win

April 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - A four-run sixth inning for Rocket City did the trick as the Trash Pandas defeated Birmingham 5-2 in a game that was called after six innings due to rain.

Barons' catcher Edgar Quero got Birmingham on the board in the first with a base hit off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Chase Chaney.

Catcher Caleb Hamilton tied the game with one swing has his solo home run in the second tied the game at one. It was Hamilton's first hit as a Trash Panda and Rocket City's first homer of 2024.

Birmingham got the lead back in the fourth with a two-out double from infielder Brooks Baldwin which would be the last batter Chaney faced.

Michael Darrell-Hicks (W, 2-0) took over and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings.

The Trash Pandas tied the game in the sixth as infielder Eric Wagaman drove in a run with a base hit and outfielder Gustavo Campero got Rocket City in front on a fielder's choice.

Infielder Mac McCroskey extended the lead with his second hit of the day driving in two more runs later in the inning off Barons' reliever Jared Kelley (L, 1-1).

The game would head into a rain delay following the sixth where it was eventually ended.

Rocket City continues its series against the Barons tomorrow for Friday Night Fireworks. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. CT, Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Drew Thorpe (BIR)

