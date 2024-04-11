Game Info: Thursday, April 11 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 5:05 PM CT Doubleheader: Trustmark Park

April 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Thursday, April 11, 2024 | 5:05 PM CT Doubleheader | Trustmark Park | Pearl, MS

Mississippi Braves (1-3, 4th, SL South, -2.0) vs. Biloxi Shuckers (2-2, T-2nd, SL South, -1.0)

Starting Pitchers:

Game 1: LHP Drew Parrish (0-0, --) vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 8.31)

Game 2: RHP Ian Mejia (0-0, 21.60) vs. LHP Nate Peterson (0-0, --)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Streaming: Audio Link

Today's Roster Move

LHP Zach Logue transferred from Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett

Today's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials, Cornhole on the concourse, and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute that rich history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

STARTING LINEUPS - GAME 1

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue the opening homestand of the 2024 season on Thursday with a doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers. LHP Drew Parrish makes his second appearance and first start of the year in game one, and RHP Ian Mejia makes his second start in the nightcap. Brewers No. 2 prospect, according to Baseball America, Jacob Misiorowski, starts game one for Biloxi, and LHP Nate Peters takes the hill in game two.

ABOUT TUESDAY: Before a tornado warning halted play in the eighth inning on Tuesday night, Mississippi earned its first win of 2024 with a 2-0 shutout victory behind starter JJ Niekro. The right-hander turned in the Brave's best start so far in 2024 with 6.0 shutout innings, one walk, and five strikeouts, ceding just three hits. Justin Dean and Cal Conley collected RBIs, with doubles and two hits each.

JJ WAS TERRIFIC: Statistically, JJ Niekro turned in the second-best start of his career on Tuesday. The 6.0 shutout innings was his longest outing in his previous 35 outings (11 starts), returning to 8/30/22 while pitching for A+ Augusta. He threw 7.0 shutout innings on 6/10/22 at Augusta.

MAGNOLIA REUNION: Mississippi's two professional ball clubs meet for the first time in 2024 this week. Since 2015, the M-Braves are 92-106 against the Brewers affiliate. Last season, the M-Braves were 12-15 against Biloxi, including 5-10 at Trustmark Park.

SOLID OFFENSIVE START: The M-Braves are currently third in the Southern League with a .259 batting average. They lead the league with 13 stolen bases through three games.

Justin Dean ranks among the league leaders in stolen bases (T-2nd, 4), batting average (4th, .444), OBP (6th, .500), OPS (6th, 1.056), slugging, and (7th, .556). Nacho Alvarez Jr. ranks among the circuit leaders in walks (2nd, 5), OBP (4th, .556), and batting (8th, .385).

Call Conley is one of seven Southern League players to hit in each of his first four games this season. Conley is batting .353 with one RBI. Alvarez has reached base safely in all four games.

ABOUT LAST SEASON: The club finished with a 62-75 overall record, 33-35 in the first half and 29-40 in the second half. The M-Braves were 32-36 at Trustmark Park and 30-39 on the road. The M-Braves went 19-32 in July and August but finished with a franchise record nine wins in September.

The M-Braves made 201 transactions in 2023 and saw 59 overall players, 24 position players, and 35 pitchers wear a Mississippi jersey. The club made a season-high 50 roster moves in April and a season-low 21 in June. That stability over the middle of the season helped the M-Braves finish a combined 26-24 over May and June after getting off to an 8-13 record in April.

OPENING DAY ROSTER FEATURES FOUR TOP-20 ATL PROSPECTS/17 RETURNERS: Mississippi returns 17 players from last season's club and four of the Atlanta Braves' Top 20 prospects. The Top 20 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, include RHP Hurston Waldrep (No. 2), INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. (No. 6), C Drake Baldwin (No. 11), and LHP Luis De Avila (No. 20). RHP Ian Mejia (No. 28), and INF Keshawn Ogans are part of Baseball America's Top 30 prospects.

The 17 returning players include pitchers De Avila, RHP Domingo Gonzalez, RHP Patrick Halligan, LHP Hayden Harris, LHP Jake McSteen, RHP Trey Riley, RHP Hurston Waldrep, and RHP Peyton Williams, and position players Baldwin, C Tyler Tolve, C Javier Valdes, INF Cade Bunnell, INF Cal Conley, INF Bryson Horne, OF Justin Dean, OF Cody Milligan, and OF Brandon Parker.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

MISSISSIPPI MADE: M-Braves outfielder Brandon Parker, a native of Saucier, MS, on the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product, became the first player to prep in Mississippi and play for the M-Braves since Austin Riley in 2017. Riley prepped at Desoto Central in North Mississippi ... Parker was a two-time All-American at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Parker attended West Harrison High School.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

