Biloxi Falls in Doubleheader Sweep to M-Braves

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (2-4) dropped both ends of a doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves (3-3) at Trustmark Park on Thursday night, losing 4-1 in game one and falling by a 1-0 score in game two in eight innings. With the doubleheader sweep, the M-Braves clinched at least a series split.

The Shuckers got on the board early in game one with back-to-back doubles from Brock Wilken and Wes Clarke in the first inning, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. Clarke, who led the Shuckers with 50 extra-base hits in 2023, tallied his first of 2024 with the first inning double as part of a two-double performance.

On the mound, Jacob Misiorowski worked around trouble to go three innings while allowing one unearned run. M-braves starter Drew Parrish shut out the Shuckers over the next four innings after the first inning run, allowing one run in six hits over five innings in his first start in the Atlanta Braves organization.

In the third, the M-Braves tied the game at one off an error that allowed Cody Milligan to score from third. The M-Braves then took the lead in the fifth with an RBI groundout from Keshawn Ogans and a two-RBI single from Geraldo Quintero. In the sixth, Shuckers' third-baseman Brock Wilken exited the game after being hit by a 94 MPH fastball in the helmet area. The Shuckers had five baserunners reach over the final two innings, but Domingo Gonzalez and Trey Riley kept Biloxi off the board with five strikeouts. Parrish (1-1) earned the win while Sam Gardner (0-1) took the loss. Riley also picked up his first save of the year.

In game two, Nate Peterson shined in his Double-A debut for Biloxi. Despite having the bases loaded in the second and a runner reaching third in the third, Peterson held the M-Braves scoreless. He struck out five over 4.2 scoreless innings before exiting. In the fifth, Sam Carlson stranded a runner at second in relief for Biloxi and retired all four batters he faced, keeping the game scoreless.

Tied after seven innings, the Shuckers were retired in order by Jake McSteen in the eighth with two strikeouts. In the bottom of the inning, a groundout to first and a strikeout kept the M-Braves scoreless, but an RBI single deep into the shortstop hole by Drake Baldwin scored Justin Dean from third, giving the M-Braves a walk-off 1-0 win. McSteen (1-0) earned the win while Justin Yeager (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi.

Bradley Blalock (1-0, 0.00) gets the start for Biloxi on Friday at Trustmark Park against Luis De Avila (0-0, 9.00) for the M-Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

