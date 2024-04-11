Wilcox Silences Wahoos in 6-1 Defeat

April 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos found hits hard to come by again on Thursday night, dropping their second game in a row to the Montgomery Biscuits by a score of 6-1.

Cole Wilcox (W, 1-0) continued a run of dominant Montgomery pitching, working 5.0 no-hit innings while allowing only an unearned run. Biscuits starters have now allowed only one earned run in 23.0 innings so far this season.

Luis Palacios (L, 0-1) worked on thin margins, allowing a two-run single to Kenny Piper in the first inning and a three-run homer to Dominic Keegan in the third that provided all the offense Montgomery would need. The Pensacola lefty allowed five runs in 5.0 innings in his first start of the season.

Pensacola scratched across a third-inning run thanks to three errors from Biscuits second baseman Willy Vasquez, but didn't have a hit until Shane Sasaki dropped a bloop double down the right field line in the top of the sixth. Diego Infante added a single in the eighth, but that was all the Blue Wahoos bats could manage.

Montgomery's Carson Williams capped a 4-for-4 night with a solo homer in the seventh to put the finishing touches on a 6-1 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery against the Biscuits on Friday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com and the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Montgomery's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.