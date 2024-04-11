Trash Pandas Announce Doubleheader on Saturday

April 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have scheduled a doubleheader against the Birmingham Barons for Saturday, April 13.

First pitch of game one is set for 4:05 p.m. with game two to follow 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.

Game two will not start before 6:35 p.m.

Game one of the doubleheader will serve as a makeup for the postponed game from Tuesday, April 9. Both games will be seven innings long.

VIP Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. with Pepsi Gates opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for April 13 are good for both games.

Post-game fireworks presented by Inline Electric will blast off at the conclusion of game two.

All fans that had April 9 tickets can exchange those in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office for any remaining 2024 home game based on availability. Tickets will not automatically roll over for Saturday's games.

