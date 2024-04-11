Lookouts Drop Home Opener to Smokies, 9-3

April 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped the home opener to the Tennessee Smokies, 9-3 in front of a crowd of 3,938 at AT&T Field.

The home team got on the board first, when Jose Torres scored on a Mat Nelson RBI single. Tennessee tied the game up two pitches when Moises Ballesteros hit a solo home run. They added two more later in the inning when Pablo Aliendo hit a two-run double.

Chattanooga foughtt back and tie the game up in the sixth. After scoring one run in the fourth, they tied the game up when Tyler Callihan scampered home on a wild pitch.

The tie was short-lived as the Smokies broke the game open with five runs in the seventh, highlighted by two two-run doubles. Chattanooga's offense was held off the board for the rest of the game and they fall to 0-4 on the season.

Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday at AT&T Field with $2 drink specials. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m. with gates at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.